Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada gets ready for 4th annual Raise the Roof fundrasier

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is preparing for its annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event. CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break to share how this event benefits so many people in our communities.

According to the U.S. Census, 12.6 percent of Reno’s population lives in poverty. The donations received during Raise the Roof efforts will fund Catholic Charities’ critical mission to support those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada. On average Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada provides services to more than 40,000 people every month. Efforts are focused on food services and support services to help individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency.

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its downtown campus (500 E. Fourth Street), KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on atop the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.

Festivities taking place at the campus include a catered lunch in the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, tours of the programs, a Thrift Store fashion show, a raffle and cheering on Christy.

Tickets for the lunch are $20 for an adult and $10 for children under the age of 12 and can be purchased online or you can also donate on the Catholic Charities website. The public can also tune into KBUL 98.1 to support the event.

