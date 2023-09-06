Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada gets ready for 4th annual Raise the Roof fundrasier

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is preparing for its annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event. CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break to share how this event benefits so many people in our communities.

According to the U.S. Census, 12.6 percent of Reno’s population lives in poverty. The donations received during Raise the Roof efforts will fund Catholic Charities’ critical mission to support those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada. On average Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada provides services to more than 40,000 people every month. Efforts are focused on food services and support services to help individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency.

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its downtown campus (500 E. Fourth Street), KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on atop the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.

Festivities taking place at the campus include a catered lunch in the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, tours of the programs, a Thrift Store fashion show, a raffle and cheering on Christy.

Tickets for the lunch are $20 for an adult and $10 for children under the age of 12 and can be purchased online or you can also donate on the Catholic Charities website. The public can also tune into KBUL 98.1 to support the event.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified

Latest News

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District logo.
Dates for green waste collection announced
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Tesla data breach affects 7,000 employees
CVCT presents "Love, Loss and What I Wore"
Carson Valley Community Theater prepares for new show, “Love, Loss and What I Wore”
Great Reno Balloon Race 2023 Preview
Time to plan your visit to Rancho San Rafael Park for the Great Reno Balloon Race