Carson Valley Community Theater prepares for new show, “Love, Loss and What I Wore”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Love Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron, is a low key comedy. Unlike other productions by Carson Valley Community Theater (CVCT), the format of this show is a bit different. A cast of five women sit on chairs and tell funny, wistful and universal memories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets. You get to know their funny and tragic stories through the clothes they wore, and how they felt about themselves

The two directors, Diana Jones and Lucille Rao, are also actors in the play. They stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to invite the community to their performances.

Shows run through two weekends, September 15-17 and September 22-24 at the CVIC Hall (1602 Esmeralda Way, Minden). For ticket information and showtimes, click here.

