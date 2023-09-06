Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield unveils new wellness center

Anthem launches new community wellness center in Reno
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield launches a new community wellness center in Reno. Anthem has served Nevada for more than 50 years. Anthem already has a location in Las Vegas, making this the second location in the Silver State.

The wellness center will allow people to access critical life essentials, including healthcare, food, shelter, learning, employment, and financial support. The new facility is a place where people, with or without Anthem insurance, can walk in to learn about health insurance coverage and resources face-to-face for free. The center offers translation services to negate language barriers, digital and online tools for information. People can receive virtual care with telehealth software for patients who would like to be remote.

The wellness center will serve as a one-stop-shop for people who need basic life care. The wellness center is located in Independence Square Plaza, at 294 East Moana Lane, Suite B25, Reno, NV 89502. For more information about resources and services offered, click here.

