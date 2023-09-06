4 asphalt company employees killed on way on job site in Labor Day crash

Four workers in a work pickup truck going from one job site to another were killed in a crash.
By Tony Geftos and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A crash in Lenawee County, Michigan, took the lives of four men on Labor Day.

All four were in a work pickup truck, traveling from one job site to another near Britton, Michigan, when the crash happened.

“My heart aches for each and every one of them,” said, Rocky Wingfield, the owner of K&B Asphalt Sealcoating, Inc. in Adrian, Michigan, whose employees died in the crash. The company has been in business 28 years, employing roughly three dozen workers.

The men were in a work F-150 pickup truck when the driver of an F-250 pickup caused a T-bone crash at the intersection of Britton Highway and Milwaukee Road, Michigan State Police said.

“We had a guy that was a brother to another guy that was on another crew that same day, and he was devastated,” said Wingfield, who canceled work for the week and has called in grief counselors. “You know, it’s just such a tragic moment, and hopefully we can, you know, get these guys through it with prayer and grief counseling and everything that they need.”

Troopers said the other driver, a 55-year-old man from Lenawee County, had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Ann Arbor.

As for employees of K&B, State Police are still notifying next of kin and have not yet released their names, only saying they range in age from 18 to 35.

