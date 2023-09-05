Wanted suspect captured in Sparks

Jayden Davis
Jayden Davis(Washoe County Jail)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - A man with a homicide warrant out of California is in custody in Washoe County.

20 year-old Jayden Davis is suspected of a deadly shooting in West Sacramento.

Detectives found Davis in the area of Full Moon Way in Spanish Springs and he was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4th.

A subsequent warrant was obtained for the home.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man logo
Bad weather forces closure of entrance to Burning Man

Latest News

Monday PM Weather
Monday PM Weather
Monday PM Weather
Monday PM Weather
Reno's reliever called up to Arizona Monday
Unique routine helped Aces’ Andrew Saalfrank reach MLB
9-4-23
Unique routine helped Aces' Andrew Saalfrank reach MLB