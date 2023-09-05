Wanted suspect captured in Sparks

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - A man with a homicide warrant out of California is in custody in Washoe County.

20 year-old Jayden Davis is suspected of a deadly shooting in West Sacramento.

Detectives found Davis in the area of Full Moon Way in Spanish Springs and he was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4th.

A subsequent warrant was obtained for the home.

No other details have been released.

