Wanted suspect captured in Sparks
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) - A man with a homicide warrant out of California is in custody in Washoe County.
20 year-old Jayden Davis is suspected of a deadly shooting in West Sacramento.
Detectives found Davis in the area of Full Moon Way in Spanish Springs and he was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4th.
A subsequent warrant was obtained for the home.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.