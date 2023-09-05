United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that a nationwide ground stop was issued for all United Airlines flights, citing an equipment outage.

United requested that all flights be held until 2 p.m. ET, according to the FAA notice.

A representative for the airline told CNN that they were experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All flights currently in the air are going to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.

Another FAA bulletin said that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries.

