Tickets on sale for A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and the Reno Philharmonic’s “Coppélia”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fall gala season for A.V.A. Ballet Theatre opens with the classic ballet, Coppélia. Artistic director, Alexander Van Alstyne, and board member, Steve Trounday, stopped by Morning Break.

Coppélia is the captivating story of the doll created by Doctor Coppelius. The fanatical doll maker has created Coppélia to be his companion and secretly dreams of discovering a way of bringing her to life. Baker Swanilda and her lover Franz are also intrigued by the life-like Coppélia. Each of them dances in hopes of attracting the doll’s attention. Throughout the ballet, the doctor, Swanilda and Franz each seek the attention of the girl they all eventually believe is alive.

This classic story is filled with mesmerizing dance, intrigue, and is fun for the entire family. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the exciting score with Jason Altieri as the conductor.

Outstanding guest principal dancers who have danced with Salt Lake City’s Ballet West and the Milwaukee Ballet will perform with the large cast from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre.

The Saturday, Sept. 16 performance will be held at 8 p.m.; the performance Sunday, Sept. 17 will be at 2 p.m. Both shows take place at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased online.

