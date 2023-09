RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing new information about a death at Burning Man on Friday, September 1.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Leon Reece, 32, of Truckee, was pronounced dead on scene. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, but drug intoxication is suspected.

