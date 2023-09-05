KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin prepares for Care Chest “Bacon, Bourbon and Brews” fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes will be serving up delicious food at this weekend’s Bacon, Bourbon and Brews. It’s a fundraiser for Care Chest, a non-profit “providing free medical equipment and supplies, incontinence protection, medical nutrition, prescription assistance, diabetic testing supplies, Independent Living Services, and CARE Loans.”

Executive director, Anne McNulty, stopped by Morning Break for Tuesday’s episode of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin. He made BBQ bacon-wrapped shrimp which will be served at Saturday’s event.

To learn more about Bacon, Bourbon and Brews, click here.

