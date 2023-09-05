Jewish Nevada hosts 2nd annual Milk and Honey Festival, CeCe Gable performs ahead of festival appearance

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada, a non-profit that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting its second annual Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival.

Community engagement coordinator, Mara Langer, and local jazz singer, CeCe Gable, stopped by Morning Break to talk this event, as well as the upcoming Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah.

This year’s Milk and Honey festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public, showcasing local food trucks, live music, an interactive play area for children, culture, and community. Israel is known as “the land of milk and honey” and the expression refers to a place full of comfort.

Jazz vocalist CeCe Gable will entertain the crowd while attendees gather and enjoy symbolic, themed offerings from a variety of local vendors.

Watch her and Dylan Coleman on bass perform on Morning Break:

For more information on the event and sponsorships, click here.

