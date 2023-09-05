Hunger Action Month: a nationwide campaign to fight against food insecurity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeding America and the network of Food Banks across America are raising the voices of those fighting against food insecurity. Throughout September, the nationwide campaign will be proving opportunities for you to advocate, volunteer and donate to help your neighbors.

Here in Northern Nevada, the Food Bank is serving 140,00 people on a monthly basis. That is 20,00 more people than this time last year. The expiration of SNAP benefits from the pandemic, inflation and lack of work has weakened the ability for many Americans to live comfortably.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has a volunteer station in the warehouse. This is where people can volunteer their time to sort, weight and pack boxes filled with food. “It really is high impact, it was. We need volunteers all the time in town to help us distribute food and we need volunteers out here to help us sort food and get it out to our agencies, and our neighbors,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing & Communications at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada

There are multiple ways to get involved, whether it is hands on experience or donating. The Run on Tuna drive will run through September. “Returning for the 13th year is the Run on Tuna, where two dedicated volunteer food raisers De De Rosene and Michelle Sturge, aim to raise at least 10,000 cans of tuna for those in need. Details on how to donate to the Run on Tuna can be found at fbnn.org/ham. These dedicated volunteer food raisers have donated more than 189,000 cans of tuna over the last twelve years,” said Lantrip.

You can also donate virtually. “There has been a 15,000 meal goal set for a virtual food drive campaign, which may be the easiest way to participate in this year’s festivities. Participants can visit the Food Bank website at fbnn.org and donate or even register for their own virtual food drive.”

The food bank is also calling on people to advocate for their neighbors and support the Farm Bill. The Farm Bill will have significant impact on the nation’s food growth and distribution. Another way to advocate is to wear a orange shirt on September 15, which is Hunger Action day.

There will be community events through September. Starting with “a delicious ways to participate in Hunger Action Month is to attend the Burger Showdown with Feed the Camel on Wednesday, September 6 from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center. There will be 8 food trucks offering their best version of a burger to compete for the ultimate bragging rights and a $1,000 grand prize. All of the judging for the Burger Showdown will be by the public in the People’s Choice voting. Community members are encouraged to vote for their favorite burger with $1 per vote. Each vote helps to provide three meals to those who are facing food insecurity. Food trucks who are signed up to compete include 775 Eats, Big Blue Q, Bite Me Truck, Lety’s Tacos, Nola Sliders, Rub Shack, Silver Rush Grille and Daddys Tacos.”

