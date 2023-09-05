Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada invites community to 18th annual Buddy Walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Buddy Walk is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. This event funds their mission to support individuals with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.

Executive director, Christina Ugalde, board member and self-advocate, Quinton Queen, and Quinton’s sister-in-law and co-founder of Nevada Moms, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Saturday’s event.

The 18th Annual Buddy Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Swift Sportsdome (1465 S. Meadows Pkwy) from 8-10:30 a.m. Admission is free, with optional tiers for swag. There will also be a raffle, live entertainment, free pancake breakfast, vendor fair and games hosted by the Special Olympics.

Click here for information on the Buddy Walk and resources DSNNN provides in the community.

