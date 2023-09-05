Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

Douglas Weese
Douglas Weese(Washoe County Jail)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people and stabbing a third in Midtown.

It was reported around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd in the area of S. Virginia St. & Thoma St.

Reno police say the suspect, 38 year old Douglas Weese and the victims had an “interaction” before the incident happened.

All three were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Weese was later found at a nearby hotel and taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death

Latest News

Singer songwriter Jimmy Buffet
Buffet’s death brings awareness to rare form of skin cancer
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Jewish Nevada 2nd Annual Milk and Honey Festival
Jewish Nevada hosts 2nd annual Milk and Honey Festival, CeCe Gable performs ahead of festival appearance
CeCe Gable and Dylan Coleman Perform on Morning Break