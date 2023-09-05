Double shooting, stabbing suspect arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people and stabbing a third in Midtown.

It was reported around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd in the area of S. Virginia St. & Thoma St.

Reno police say the suspect, 38 year old Douglas Weese and the victims had an “interaction” before the incident happened.

All three were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Weese was later found at a nearby hotel and taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.