Buffet’s death brings awareness to rare form of skin cancer

Singer songwriter Jimmy Buffet
Singer songwriter Jimmy Buffet(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -His family says singer songwriter Jimmy Buffet continued to perform even after getting his skin cancer diagnosis. Merkel Cell Carcinoma is nearly in a class of its own when it comes to skin cancer. That’s because it is five times more deadly than melanoma, and that’s with early detection. Approximately 2,000 people receive this diagnosis annually.

Reno resident Edgar Anglin was one of them back n 2020.

“I was kind of in shock,” says Anglin. “It hit me real hard at that point. Once you come to terms with it. You just deal with it.”

Anglin says he noticed a lump on his leg which grew quickly. That got his attention and soon the attention of his physicians.

Dr. Cindy Lamerson MD says unfortunately we are seeing more patients diagnosed with Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

“That incidence is increasing by 95% to what it was years ago,” says Dr. Lamerson a Board-Certified Dermatologist. “And what we think it is due to an aging population and also extensive sun exposure.”

Dr. Lamerson says men more than 50-years of age are the most common patient to be diagnosed with Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

Anglin underwent chemotherapy, and radiation for treatment. Now he is on Keytruda a drug which helps the body fight off the cancer.

Anglin says the lesion on his leg never hurt, but soon other tumors appeared. His continued treatment he says has kept Merkel Cell Carcinoma at bay.

However, he says the cancer has a high risk of returning.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death

Latest News

Grocery Outlet logo
Grocery Outlet fined $392K for selling sterilizing products not registered with EPA
"New Name, Same Mission."
“New Name, Same Mission.” Washoe County Health District official name change
Northern Nevada HOPES combats drug crisis
International Overdose Awareness Day: Local clinics combat drug crisis
How Sports Medicine plays a role in what happens on and off the field.
Prioritizing health and safety for student-athletes at The University of Nevada, Reno