Armed robbery under investigation in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An armed robbery at a North Valleys gas station is under investigation. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron on Stead Boulevard.

Reno Police say a suspect armed with a knife threatened a clerk, then left with cash.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information should call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

