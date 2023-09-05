Armed robbery under investigation in Stead

Reno Police respond to an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station on Stead Boulevard in Reno,...
Reno Police respond to an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station on Stead Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on Sept. 5, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An armed robbery at a North Valleys gas station is under investigation. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron on Stead Boulevard.

Reno Police say a suspect armed with a knife threatened a clerk, then left with cash.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information should call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

