WCSO investigating officer involved shooting

The officer involved shooting occurred just after midnight Monday
The officer involved shooting occurred just after midnight Monday(KOLO/Stone Suess)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The WCSO says that at around 12:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department was involved in an officer involved shooting in the 2600 block of Yori Avenue in Reno. Specific details about the officer involved shooting were not provided.

The WCSO, with the help of the Sparks Police Department are taking over the investigation into the shooting.

They say this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and that there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the public.

The WCSO is also asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

