Representation taking center stage at the 2023 Miss Curvy Pageant

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s the celebration of beauty and confidence at the National Miss Curvy Pageant 2023. In an age where diversity and body positivity reign supreme, organizers share this event promises to be a spectacular showcase of empowerment and self-assuredness.

On Saturday September 9, The National Miss Curvy Pageant 2023 will shine a spotlight on 11 stunning plus-sized women as they compete for the prestigious titles of National Miss Curvy, Ms. Curvy, and Ms. Elite Curvy 2023.

Silver State Pageants and reigning Ms. Curvy’s join us on Morning Break to share how this event recognizes and celebrates the beauty and confidence that come in all shapes and sizes.

For tickets, click here.

Vote for People’s Choice

