Reno Labor Fest: Celebrating America’s union workforce

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is hosting the 2nd annual Labor Festival at Idlewild Park.

The festival is a family friendly environment where you can gain hands-on experience and learn from variety of local union representatives. While learning new trades, you can ask representatives about there day-to-day job and the benefits that are attached with it.

All of the proceeds will support the NNCLC’s member assistance program that provides workers with tools, boots, and resources to get started with their career.

From 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. this evening, there will be a show and shine, artisan row, arts and craft vendors, and live music. As mentioned, this is a kid friendly event, so there is a kid zone with a bunch of fun activities. While enjoying the live music, you can grab drinks from the beer garden or food from local food trucks.

”Labor Day is about celebrating. Celebrating working families and the middle class to remember where we came from as workers. People died for the right for us to have weekends off, or a 40 hour workweek or child labor laws,” said Rob Brenner , the Secretary-Treasurer of NNCLC.

RTC will be offering free rides from the Washoe County Courthouse parking lot. The shuttle will take people along Route 16. This is a free event to attend, but for more information about what there is to offer, click here.

