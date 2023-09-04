One person believed to have drowned Saturday as flood waters rush through Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is believed to have drowned during the weekend storm, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Early Saturday morning, LVFR units responded to reports of an unconscious person at Lorenzi and Westcliff.

A person was found unconscious, unresponsive and entangled with debris, believed to be a drowning victim.

LVFR says Metro Police detectives are leading the investigation.

The storms and flooding also impacted homes and roads across the valley over the weekend.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to at least three different apartment complexes Saturday.

A FOX5 viewer shared video of major flooding at her apartment on Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

On Friday night, LVFR responded to 24 swift water rescue situations, including 30 to 35 vehicles stranded in water and 10 to 12 people rescued from standing or moving water.

