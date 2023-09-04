Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates discusses Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo and dizziness

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologist and Chiropractic Physician from Gates Brain Health, explained Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo and dizziness that just won’t go away.

Gates shared several examples of ways to combat Vertigo symptoms and treatment options.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

