Highway 40 near Truckee opens for the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business was booming at the Old Highway 40 Bar and Grill on Labor Day. And normally that wouldn’t be a story.

But for the last two and a half months a rockslide closed Highway 40 the main artery to get up here from Truckee. That highway re-opened last Wednesday, and the owner here says it was like turning on a light switch.

”We noticed it immediately, says Janet Tuttle, owner of the restaurant as well as Donner Ski Ranch. “Had lots more business, I would say it just about doubled our business to have the road open again.”

Janet says she sold $800 dollars’ worth of pie on Saturday alone.

It’s not that people couldn’t get up here. It’s just they couldn’t make the trip on a scenic roadway.

“Every summer we have a couple of commercials for new cars. There’s a reason it is beautiful,” says Kurt Zapata. Owner of Minus 7 Snowskates.

Zapata says he uses the summer to build the hybrid of a snow and skateboard and sells them during the winter. With the closure of Donner Pass Road, he had to take Interstate 80--doubling his travel time with road construction or accident sometimes more.

But both these business owners understood what needed to be done down the road.

A slide off a rock face not only damaged the road, but engineers had to scale the surface to see if there were any other vulnerable areas. They looked for cracks or loose rock and removed portions if needed to lessen the possibility of another slide.

The roadway was patched as the large rock left a depression. That was the last aspect of the project to be repaired.

As promised the roadway opened before Labor Day

It didn’t take long for the word to get out...more traffic, more cyclists, more hikers and rock climbers tried to make up for time lost.

Both Janet and Kurt would like the weather to stay mild until mid-October. That wouldn’t make up for business lost this summer, but it wouldn’t hurt.

