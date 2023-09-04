Finding the need for speed with Sky Tavern’s Race Programs

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even with a few weeks left of summer, now’s the time to think about fun activities to take part in this winter season. Sky Tavern offers two main Ski Race Programs; The Junior Ski Weekend Race Team and The Sky Tavern Race Team.

They offer a safe, high-quality alpine training and race experience embedded in an individualized program of athlete management.

The alpine program serves the individual needs of each athlete by providing first-rate coaching, personal attention, and a supportive environment for competitive alpine skiing development, physical conditioning, and mental well-being.

Sky Tavern joins us on Morning Break to share just how these programs can lead to individual success on the ski hill leads to success in life.

For more information about the two programs click here.

