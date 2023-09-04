Finding the need for speed with Sky Tavern’s Race Programs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even with a few weeks left of summer, now’s the time to think about fun activities to take part in this winter season. Sky Tavern offers two main Ski Race Programs; The Junior Ski Weekend Race Team and The Sky Tavern Race Team.

They offer a safe, high-quality alpine training and race experience embedded in an individualized program of athlete management.

The alpine program serves the individual needs of each athlete by providing first-rate coaching, personal attention, and a supportive environment for competitive alpine skiing development, physical conditioning, and mental well-being.

Sky Tavern joins us on Morning Break to share just how these programs can lead to individual success on the ski hill leads to success in life.

