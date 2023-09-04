Burning Man attendees begin exodus from rained out event

Organizers say you should consider delaying your departure from Black Rock City until this Tuesday
Two people make their way out of Burning Man
Two people make their way out of Burning Man(Gregory Mazzetto)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Attendees of the 2023 Burning Man event have begun to leave Black Rock City after rainfall turned much of the desert into mud.

Event organizers say that while the driving ban has been lifted and conditions are improving, the playa is still muddy and may be difficult to navigate in some areas. They ask people to avoid the 5:30 radial street, to stay on hard-packed roads and out of standing water.

They ask people to take it slow, and remain patient as you exit through Gate Road. Attendees can listen to BMIR 94.5 FM or GARS 95.1 or follow @bmantraffic on Twitter for the latest info.

As of Labor Day, around 64,000 people remain on site. Attendees are asked to not walk out of Black Rock City to County Road 34 at this time. Anyone wanting a ride out of BRC is asked to walk to the Greeters station past 6 o’clock and K Street to catch a ride.

Organizers say you should consider delaying your departure from Black Rock City until this Tuesday to allow traffic to filter out.

