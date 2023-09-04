Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Burners are struggling to leave the playa after heavy rains created dangerous conditions.

According to CNN, there are 70,000 burners either stranded on the playa, or attempting to leave without getting their vehicles stuck in the mud.

Officer Bryian Boren with Pyramid Lake Police Department says, “We have thousands of people trying to leave so it’s kind of like a mass exodus.”

First time burner Kat Base says, “We got trapped in the mud and everything was shut down, and getting out was a nightmare, we got struck out in the middle of the desert with no one around for like 12 hours, we slept there, and finally we were about to hitchhike but then we tried it one more time and finally got ourselves out.”

But even through all the difficulties of the week, burners say that it was worth it:

“I mean it’s still a great event. I like it, and I’m definitely going back next year,” says Base.

