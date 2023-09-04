2 hospitalized after stabbing at Deer Park

The Sparks Police Department says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community
Christofer Rice
Christofer Rice(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Deer Park Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA were dispatched to the park on reports of a stabbing that had just happened.

After arriving on scene, Sparks police found two stabbing victims. Both were treated on scene by Sparks Fire and REMSA before being taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police were able to find the suspect, 22-year-old Christofer Rice, a short distance away. He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that the suspect and both victims knew each other prior to the stabbing.

Rice was booked into the Washoe County Jail and is being held without bail. Rice is being charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

The Sparks Police Department says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Their investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

