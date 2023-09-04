2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man logo
Bad weather forces closure of entrance to Burning Man

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital