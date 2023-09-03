Wolf Pack overmatched at #6 USC as Nevada loses season opener 66-14

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - Game notes courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

• Nevada fell, 66-14, Saturday at No. 6/6 USC.

• Saturday’s contest was part of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Centennial Celebration ... Nevada was USC’s second home opponent in 1923, the first year of the Coliseum.

• Saturday’s meeting between Nevada and USC also marked 94 years since the teams had last played ... the 94 years between meetings is the NCAA record for longest span of time between teams at the same venue.

• Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for 182 yards on 18-for-29 passing in his Wolf Pack debut.

• Redshirt freshman QB AJ Bianco made his collegiate debut, entering the game with 12:02 remaining ... Bianco’s first-collegiate attempt went for a 77-yard touchdown to Jamaal Bell.

• Bianco finished the game 4-for-5 for 129 yards and a touchdown.

• Running back Sean Dollars ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in his Nevada debut ... Dollars’ first-quarter score was the second of his career (Oct. 1, 2022 against Stanford) ... Dollars also made three catches for 35 yards.

• Wide receiver Jamaal Bell finished with seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown ... his six catches were just one off his career best of seven, set at the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl ... Bell’s TD was his first since the Quick Lane Bowl.

• Wide receiver Spencer Curtis made the first catch of the season for Nevada, going for 73 yards ... it was a career-long for Curtis.

• Curtis matched his career high with 83 receiving yards (previous was 83, against San Diego State last Oct. 22).

• Sixth-year WR and former USC Trojan John Jackson III caught three passes for 52 yards in his return to the Coliseum.

• Linebacker Tongiake Mateialona shared the team lead with six tackles for the Wolf Pack, including a strip-sack.

• Linebacker Drue Watts made the first takeaway of the season for Nevada, recovering a botched USC snap in the third quarter.

