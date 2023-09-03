Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells

FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.
FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown and members of a crisis negotiation team has been activated after about 100 inmates in one housing unit would not return to their cells, the state Department of Corrections said Sunday.

The Special Operations Response Team was also deployed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding the situation is “currently stable” and the reason inmates “are refusing to return to their cells remains unclear.”

Two officers at the Stillwater correctional facility were reported to be safe in a secure control area and in contact with facility staff. No injuries had been reported.

In total, about 1,200 inmates are at the facility just southeast of Stillwater, according to department records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
Couple gets married in college classroom
The 35th Annual Numaga Indian Days is underway at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Powwow Grounds...
Numaga Days Powwow in Hungry Valley
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says