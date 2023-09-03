Dancers celebrate their heritage at the Numaga Indian Days Powwow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 35th Annual Numaga Indian Days is underway at the RSIC Powwow Grounds.

Bethany Sam, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Public relations Officer says that the history behind the event, makes her proud to be a part of it.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Chief Numaga and Pyramid Lake and it’s just a whole big, a lot of history behind all of his work and we are just proud that we were able to celebrate him here today.”

One of the ways they celebrate is by competing in multiple dance competitions, with one of them being a healing dance. Shaina Snyder, the head woman dancer for the weekend, says that she uses special items when she dances that hold meaning for her.

“I hold my fan and my sweet grass, and that specifically is something that I pray with while I’m dancing.”

They both share what special moments they each cherish during the time they have with loved ones, and friends new and old.

“You know, we gather so that we can be together, so that we can continue to strive to become better each day and I think, people that come, they just want to enjoy being with their families and making those memories.”

The Powwow will run through Sunday.

