Dancers celebrate their heritage at the Numaga Indian Days Powwow

Dancers celebrate their heritage at the Numaga Indian Days Powwow
Dancers celebrate their heritage at the Numaga Indian Days Powwow(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 35th Annual Numaga Indian Days is underway at the RSIC Powwow Grounds.

Bethany Sam, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Public relations Officer says that the history behind the event, makes her proud to be a part of it.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Chief Numaga and Pyramid Lake and it’s just a whole big, a lot of history behind all of his work and we are just proud that we were able to celebrate him here today.”

One of the ways they celebrate is by competing in multiple dance competitions, with one of them being a healing dance. Shaina Snyder, the head woman dancer for the weekend, says that she uses special items when she dances that hold meaning for her.

“I hold my fan and my sweet grass, and that specifically is something that I pray with while I’m dancing.”

They both share what special moments they each cherish during the time they have with loved ones, and friends new and old.

“You know, we gather so that we can be together, so that we can continue to strive to become better each day and I think, people that come, they just want to enjoy being with their families and making those memories.”

The Powwow will run through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

Burning Man logo
Bad weather forces closure of entrance to Burning Man
Prostitution sting graphic
Prostitution john sting in Reno leads to four arrests, six citations
Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun...
Mountain West pitched Oregon State and Washington State in recent weeks
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
Reno Uber drivers join call for better pay