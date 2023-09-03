1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.(WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - One person is dead and five are injured after a Sunday morning house shooting in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The 18-year-old suspect shot five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, before shooting himself in a house off Adkins Road NW, according to police. The victims were taken to hospitals, where police cannot say they are in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to police. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during the conference that the city has seen multiple domestic violence incidents recently.

“We cannot be present in every living room,” he said. “We cannot be present in every setting of a home where we need others to be able to intervene to stop violence occurring.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
'It was chaos': 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say