Prostitution john sting in Reno leads to four arrests, six citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A sting of suspected prostitution johns on Friday led to four arrests and six citations, authorities said Saturday.

The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking team used an undercover female detective. The suspects allegedly offered her money in exchange for sex.

One suspect, Jose Torres, offered money for sex and ran when detectives tried to contact him, but detectives caught him several streets away, police said. Torres was arrested for solicitation of prostitution, obstructing and resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested: Matthew Andazola, solicitation of prostitution and driving under the influence; Luis Sanchez, solicitation of prostitution, driving under the influence, a Clark County felony arrest warrant and a Homeland Security arrest hold; and Fabricio Anel-Pineda, solicitation of prostitution and Homeland Security arrest hold.

Citated for solicitation of prostitution: Sergio Parra-Venegas, Luis Hernandez, Jose Morales, Enrique Guiterrez, Erik Rolando Canas-Elias and Larry Felix.

People with information about sex trafficking or prostitution are asked to call HEAT at 775 325-6470.

The Regional Narcotics Unit, Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigators and the Reno Police Downtown Enforcement Team also took part in the operation.

