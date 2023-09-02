Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CNN) - A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of Texas.

They were found in Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas.

Paleontologists believe the tracks are from around 110 million years ago.

They were likely to belong to an Acrocanthosaurus which weighed up to 7 tons and a Sauropodseiden, which weighed around 44 tons.

The retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park said he had never seen this many dinosaur tracks.

Crews said it will take many days, or weeks, for the volunteers to remove the sediment covering and filling the tracks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
An Oregon business owner says she’s out thousands of dollars after a man raided her food cart.
Man breaks into food cart, steals owner’s phone, and sends himself over $1K using cash apps
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New...
Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
PHOTOS: Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks in Texas state park