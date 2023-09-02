Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:53 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

Latest News

9-1-23
Sports Caravan, 9/1: Part Three
9-1-23
Sports Caravan, 9/1: Part Two
Truckee's Jace Estabrook celebrates a punt return touchdown as the Wolverines beat Damonte...
Sports Caravan, 9/1
9-1-23
Sports Caravan, 9/1: Part One