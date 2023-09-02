Prisoner serving life sentence out of Lyon County dies in custody

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lyon County man serving seven years to life for a violent crime died Thursday in Carson City, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday.

Lynn Durrant, 75, was taken to Carson Tahoe Hospital and pronounced dead on Thursday, NDOC said.

An autopsy has been requested. Next-of-kin have been notified, NDOC said.

Durrant entered the prison system on Jan. 1, 2021, after being sentenced in Lyon County to seven years to life for battery with intent to commit sexual assault causing substantial bodily harm.

