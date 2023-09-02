Grocery Outlet fined $392K for selling sterilizing products not registered with EPA
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KOLO) -The Environmental Protection Agency fined Grocery Outlet $392,000 for selling four kinds of wet wipes and a cleaning product claimed to be sterilizing but not registered with EPA.
The EPA announced the fines this week for products sold Oct. 24, 2020, to May 20, 2021, in Grocery Outlet stores in Redwood City, Oakland, Stockton and Concord.
“Products not registered with EPA can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs,” the EPA said in a statement.
The products:
- Love of Dream Antibacterial Wipes
- Fabuloso Orange Energy Cleaner
- Miami Sterilizing Antiseptic Wipes
- Miami 75% Alcohol Wipes
- Gold Essence Multi-Purpose Antibacterial Wet Wipes
A list of EPA-registered disinfectants.
