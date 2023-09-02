Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

Latest News

Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Scammers updating schemes with crypto
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
What causes stress in Nevada farmers and ranchers?
Labor Day preparedness: Grilling Safety
Labor Day preparedness: Grilling Safety