Bad weather forces closure of entrance to Burning Man

Burning Man logo
Burning Man logo(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) -Government officials closed the entrance to Burning Man on Saturday and told people heading into the event to turn around.

“Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement. “More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the playa.”

The BLM said it and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office decided jointly to close the counter-culture festival.

“Participants inbound for the event should turn around and head home,” the statement said.

Social media reports show a drenched, muddy Black Rock Desert. The festival was scheduled to climax Saturday night with the burning of the man.

