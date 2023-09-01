Washoe County man who fled to Oregon sentenced to 6 years in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man who fled to Oregon to avoid trial on domestic battery charges has been sentenced to six years in prison.

48-year-old Michael Frison was on trial for domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm prior to fleeing on the last day of the trial. He will be eligible for parole in two years.

The case began when the Sparks Police Department responded to a local motel on July 29, 2021 on reports of an assault and battery. When police arrived, they found Frison’s then- girlfriend suffering from several injuries, including a broken jaw and other head trauma requiring emergency surgery.

During the investigation, police determined Frison was her attacker. At the time, Frison had a non-extraditable felony warrant out of another county for being a fugitive from justice. He had also had a history of assault and domestic battery.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the state. Frison was found guilty in April, and a felony bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located by U.S. Marshals in June and extradited to Reno to face charges.

