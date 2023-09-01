Sphere in Las Vegas to display all 32 NFL helmets as part of activation

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As part of a brand campaign, the Sphere announced that its exterior screen will debut all 32 NFL helmets as part of an activation with YouTube.

According to a news release, the brand campaign with YouTube will debut Friday and run through the start of the NFL season.

The Sphere noted that this is the “first-ever brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere.”

To celebrate NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, the platform created an animation that transforms the exterior of Sphere into helmets of all 32 NFL teams.

Known as the “largest LED screen on Earth,” the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart.

Developers say that each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors.

“It’s only fitting that YouTube, one of the most respected and important media platforms in the world, is launching the first-ever brand campaign on the Exosphere to support NFL Sunday Ticket,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. “I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world.”

The venue says the Exophere has created “a vivid new landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.”

