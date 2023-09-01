Reno police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

Eva Salinas
Eva Salinas(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:22 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing woman it says could be in danger.

Eva Salinas, 79, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1810 Silverada Boulevard near Oddie Boulevard.

She has Alzheimer’s and needs medication, police said.

Police described Salinas as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, shorts that were dark blue with a white flower print and slip-on shoes. She wears glasses and uses a cane.

Anyone who has information on her location is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an...
Impacts of Burning Man as event goers are left displaced from floods

Latest News

A crowd gathers Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Reno Arch at it is lit gold to support...
Reno Arch gold to support children fighting cancer
Now is the time to start preparing for taxes filed in 2024.
Tax Preparation Should Start Now
Reno Laborfest
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather