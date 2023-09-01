Reno police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing woman it says could be in danger.

Eva Salinas, 79, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1810 Silverada Boulevard near Oddie Boulevard.

She has Alzheimer’s and needs medication, police said.

Police described Salinas as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, shorts that were dark blue with a white flower print and slip-on shoes. She wears glasses and uses a cane.

Anyone who has information on her location is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

