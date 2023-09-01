Reno Arch gold to support children fighting cancer

A crowd gathers Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Reno Arch at it is lit gold to support children who are battling cancer.(Ray Kinney | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation held an arch lighting ceremony at the Reno Arch Thursday, August, 31, 2022.

The arch is gold to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before the age of 20, and more children are lost to cancer in the U.S. than any other childhood disease combined.

Donations will help northern Nevada families by alleviating the financial and emotional burden of cancer treatments, travel costs, medical debt, and loss of income.

Click here learn about the steps you can take to donate or volunteer. You can also call (775) 825-0888 for this information.

