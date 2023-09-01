Preparing for Labor Day Weekend: Grilling Safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smell of some great food will be floating around town this weekend with Labor Day on Monday, and as fun as the holiday weekend can be, there are some hazards to be aware of.

Reno Fire Department Captain John Beck says that some of the biggest hazards are caused by people who are grilling and walk away from barbeques to grab a drink or socialize with friends.

“We’ll see fires where people will actually have a barbeque up against a building, and again they walk away, they go inside really quick to maybe get more food or whatever or to visit with company they have over and next thing you know they’ve got a problem on their hands.”

Other major hazards that Beck says can cause fires, or severe burns, is children and pets bumping into or touching a grill while playing.

