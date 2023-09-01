“New Name, Same Mission.” Washoe County Health District official name change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is now officially called Northern Nevada Public Health.

The name change stemmed from discussions that happened back in 2021. The District Board of Health recommended it to the Reno and Sparks city council to distinguish NNPH from other departments. The District Board of Health governs the public health entity with representation from Reno and Sparks council members and the Washoe County Commission.

“New name, same mission,” said Scott Oxarart, the communications manager. “Our jurisdiction has not changed, it still is everybody in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.” The location has not changed either, it is still located in Building B.

During the pandemic, the formerly known Washoe County Health District served as a major health site, providing COVID-19 related tests, vaccines, and procedures. Authorities want the name change to bring awareness to more of the services offered.

“Really emphasize the services and the expertise that we provide to the community and in terms of public health, but also as a request from some of our elected officials to help give our organization some autonomy, because we are our own entity,” added Oxarart.

Northern Nevada Public Health has immunization and disease prevention clinics, access to birth and death records, and a WIC program that supports women, infants and children who need nutritious food or a meal. NNPH is also out in the community, managing environmental impacts. For example: new building projects, sewage systems, gas station fuel control, air quality and fire dangers in northern Nevada.

The public health department has renamed their social media platforms and website. “The biggest impact that most residents are going to see is that new website, all of our social media channels have been rebranded and our emails have changed to @nnph.org. Also we have brand new signage on our building,” said Oxarart.

