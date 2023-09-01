Nevada State Parks offering new way to book, pay for permits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Parks is offering a new way for people to book campsites and buy permits, among other things.

Their new system will allow people to pre-pay for entrance passes, which are good for the day.

The first available booking dates vary by park, with the Valley of Fire State Park offering the earliest arrival date of Sept. 15. The Big Bend of the Colorado and Washoe Lake have arrival dates of Oct. 15.

Other parks will soon follow, with the remainder being available to book with an arrival date of Nov. 15. The new system will have an 11-month rolling window, with sites becoming available at 8:00 a.m.

NSP says some day-use parks, such as Sand Harbor State Park, will not offer reservations at this time.

Reservation-related transactions are non-refundable, and reservations canceled within three days of the arrival date will need to pay a $10 transaction fee and the cost of a one-night stay.

