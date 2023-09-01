Las Vegas Starbucks workers demand union recognition

Starbucks
Starbucks(Ellen McDonald)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starbucks workers at the Casino Center and Clark Ave. store in Las Vegas have demanded union recognition from Starbucks.

According to a media release, workers sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to announce the formation of their union.

“I’ve worked for Starbucks for nearly a decade, and so much has changed,” said Zarian Pouncy, a barista of nine years and organizer at the Las Vegas location. “Partners? We haven’t felt seen or heard for months. The third place is dying. The union stands to equally unite a partnership with Corporate. They just have to meet us halfway.”

The Casino Center and Clark Ave. employees are joining a nationwide movement of over 9,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules. Workers at three other Starbucks locations in Las Vegas have already unionized as of this filing.

“I am motivated to join the union because of the unity and job security. I also believe there is strength in numbers!” said Trinoon Hunter, a barista of 16 years and organizer at the Las Vegas location.

Starbucks has allegedly threatened workers’ access to benefits, fired union leaders across the country and shuttered union stores. The NLRB has issued over 100 official complaints against the company, reportedly encompassing over 1,600 violations of federal labor law.

Since December 2021, over 350 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law enforcement presence on Nevada 446, the road between Sutcliffe and Nixon, near Nixon.
New details on tribal officer’s death released
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified
Courtesy: Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
Paiute Tribal Rangers give details on incident with climate change protestors
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Jaime C. Barber
Fernley woman booked on murder charge in husband’s shooting, claims self-defense

Latest News

Burning Man creators tap into Greek mythology to create are for the Black Rock Desert.
Creation of Burning Man Art
Scammers are incorporating cryptocurrency in their schemes. KOLO 8 News Now's Ed Pearce reports.
Scam Updated To Use Bitcoin
FRIDAY PM WEATHER
FRIDAY PM WEATHER
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Scammers updating schemes with crypto
What causes stress in Nevada farmers and ranchers?