Inmates perform concert for fellow inmates and jail staff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmates at the Regional detention Center in Reno performed a concert today.

These inmates are a part of a music therapy program provided by the non-profit known as Note-Able-Music-Therapy Serivces.

It’s designed to create lasting change in the lives of people through music. The hope is this music will help the inmates.

“Note-able” volunteers even taught some of the inmates to play instruments and sing.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.