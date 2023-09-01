Giving back and coming together: Family First Fest gives back to Nevada Kids Foundation

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Family First Chiropractic has been in practice since 2000 and at the end of summer they have thrown a “Patient Appreciation Picnic”. The past few years, that picnic has leveled up to Family First Fest.

Family First Fest is a community event and now has a purpose to raise money for a local non-profit.

This year they have chosen Nevada Kids Foundation.

Dr. Rick Swecker from Family First Chiropractic and Kallie Torado from Nevada Kids Foundation join us on Morning Break.

Family First Fest is Saturday September 8th from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event takes place at Family First Chiropractic, located at 2155 Green Vista Drive Suite 202.

