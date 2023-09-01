The evolution of one Burning Man art piece

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The playa dust was swirling as chatter and music played in the distance during the 2022 Burning Man festival when Turburam Sandagdorj, who goes by the art name of Sturo, and his partner Naran Wenger felt a sudden surge of creativity born out of the feelings of connection and positivity they felt and feel at this event.

“The playa in Black Rock City is a very inspirational place. It’s a very magical place. I started sketching and that’s the raw sketch that came from the playa,” Sturo said.

Sturo and Wenger were born in Mongolia. Sturo studied art in his home country, which helped him connect with Greek mythology including the stories of sirens who are known as birds with the heads of women who sing to lure sailors to their deaths.

Sturo and his partner decided to create a piece of art that would turn this mythology on its head and make it something they say is better.

“The Greek mythology of luring and killing. We transform into healing,” Wegner said.

The desire to attract and heal is the driving force, the message they hope this work of art will convey to others.

KOLO 8 News Anchor Noah Bond met with Sturo and Wenger in their Reno, Nevada home April 3 to join them on their journey of creation.

An eight-foot drawing depicts a life size image of what they hope the final product will appear to be like.

His big challenge is bringing the art from 2D to 3D, which Sturo has never done before.

Up to this point he has focused primarily with papercut art and illustrations for books.

About a month later on May 16 Bond caught up with Sturo at an open warehouse for artists called the Generator along Oddie Boulevard in Sparks.

Sturo is designing 3D models of the five faces for his artwork. Four of the faces will look out in all directions on the head and the other will fit on the creature’s chest.

He is putting 36 hours of work a week into this sculpture from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. four days a week.

He is learning how to give rigid metal lifelike qualities.

It takes Sturo about an hour to bend one straight rod into a circle. He is turning to the collaborative spirit of burning man culture, learning from Adrian Landon, who created the famous burning man art called “Wings of Glory” depicting a flaming pegasus.

“When we saw Sturo’s artwork we were just so blown away by it and I was just determined to make something so that he comes to Burning Man and shows his art. I have special tools that I’ve built myself to really give organic shapes to sheet metal. Like to break it out of the flat two dimensional,” Landon said.

On June 20 we found more progress with a team of professional volunteers now helping Sturo to get to all the small details. The workers helped with plasma cuts and to weld the structure together.

“It’s fun, but it’s a very interactive thing. I just discovered it,” Sturo said.

The wings are up and partially plated, helping the sculpture to more closely resemble an organic, moving, and breathing object.

“It’s also a feeling you know, it’s not about measurements. Of course, you can measure everything, but bending and the force, the physical force. You need to feel it,” Sturo said.

Sturo says he has dedicated all but two weeks of his life to this sculpture since he started on the project.

“How are you feeling at this point in the project? What are your thoughts coming to this point on July 10th?” Bond asked.

“It’s kind of bizarre and kind of you know, it’s hard to express. I can’t believe I did this,” Sturo replied.

The final finishing touches were nearly in place by Monday, August 21 two days before Sturo was scheduled to transport his work of art to Black Rock City.

“How are you feeling?” Bond asked.

“I’m so excited. My vision is already complete and I’m very happy with the result,” Sturo replied.

He worked around the clock in the last week before the official start of Burning Man and slept only five to six hours a night.

He selected the siren’s song from over 100 tracks of birds from his native country of Mongolia. Lights also line the art.

All these effects are designed to lure people in with the hopes of helping them heal.

“We are changing Greek mythology. This is a very important message from us. We would like to share (it) with people,” Wegner said.

“It’s like a new baby and I really hope that people love it,” Sturo said.

