Crash closes northbound Robb Drive

Robb Drive crash
Robb Drive crash(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound Robb Drive in northwest Reno is closed following a rollover accident.

The Reno Police Department did not immediately release any information about possible injuries in the crash near Big Springs Drive.

It happened about 4:49 p.m. Southbound Robb Drive was closed until about 5:30 p.m. but reopened.

KOLO 8 News has a crew on scene seeking more information.

