Crash closes northbound Robb Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound Robb Drive in northwest Reno is closed following a rollover accident.

The Reno Police Department did not immediately release any information about possible injuries in the crash near Big Springs Drive.

It happened about 4:49 p.m. Southbound Robb Drive was closed until about 5:30 p.m. but reopened.

KOLO 8 News has a crew on scene seeking more information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.