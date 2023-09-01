Crash closes northbound Robb Drive
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northbound Robb Drive in northwest Reno is closed following a rollover accident.
The Reno Police Department did not immediately release any information about possible injuries in the crash near Big Springs Drive.
It happened about 4:49 p.m. Southbound Robb Drive was closed until about 5:30 p.m. but reopened.
KOLO 8 News has a crew on scene seeking more information.
