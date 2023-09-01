CCSD, ACLU meet in court again over public access to police body camera video and written police information

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District continues to refuse the release of police body camera video and written police information to the public. This in connection to an incident near Durango High School last February ninth where a CCSD police officer slammed a student to the ground. CCSD never explained why the officer used force and why officers approached some students in the first place. One of the student’s involved said he wanted to record the police encounter on his cell phone and ended up in handcuffs.

The ACLU of Nevada is fighting to force CCSD to release the information to the public.

“I think every moment that passes here, every day that passes, week that passes, month that passes where this information is not turned over, it’s a reflection of the ineptitude of the district when it comes down to this,” said ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah.

CCSD sees it differently and made its case in court on Thursday. Attorney Jackie Nichols, who represents CCSD, said the ACLU never initially asked for a CCSD police officer’s internal investigative report.

“Nowhere in any other response do they mention investigative information. Not in their petition, not in their opening brief and not even in their reply after when we expressly put in our response,” said Nichols.

“We requested any and all information and all reports with respect to the February 9 incident. Not only did we put that request in writing, we’ve made that request multiple times orally. That’s also been clear in court,” said Haseebullah.

Nichols also said, by law, if there is no punitive action taken, such as the officer seen on camera throwing the student to the ground, no one can review the report. She said that includes the officer involved.

But that begs the question, could a government entity simply take no punitive action against an officer for the purpose of preventing the public from seeing an internal review?

“So how do we know, right, that the district doesn’t say, ok, if we don’t take punitive action then we don’t have to disclose the reports,” said Judge Danielle Chio.

“I think the district has an interest in ensuring that its employees follows its policies and procedures,” replied Nichols.

Nichols also said if the court determines internal investigative reports are public record, then other law enforcement officers will be able to look at them and cited possible harassment concerns.

“It can easily be seen as a snowball effect that if internal reports are going to be made a, quote unquote public record, then it’s going to be a free for all,” said Nichols.

After the hearing Haseebullah was joined by members of Local 1107 SEIU Nevada, the Service Employees International Union.

“I don’t know about you, but I simply want transparency and accountability. We’re asking for those. And we’re going to stand behind the ACLU while we ask for those. And we are going to stand behind our community asking for that as any citizen should,” said SEIU member Alicia Smith.

“I expect push back from CCSD every step of the way because they’re not interested in transparency at this point,” said Haseebullah.

Another court hearing is set for Friday morning. FOX5 has also filed public records requests for CCSD Police body camera video and written reports. CCSD has denied those requests.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.